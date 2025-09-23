No expiration
November 16 – December 20, 2025
What Every Player Receives:
✅ Full Uniform Package (Jersey + Shorts)
✅ Exclusive Select 24 League T-Shirt
✅ End-of-Season Award/Trophy
✅ Weekly Skills Training & Competitive Games
✅ Player Development Curriculum – Designed to meet players where they are and progress them forward in:
Our age-based curriculum is inspired by what players experience in school — building skills step by step, setting benchmarks for growth, and preparing them for the next level. Every player gets the tools to improve — regardless of experience level.
December 21 – January 5, 2025 (Additional $15 Late Fee)
Limited to the first 50 players only!
This holiday season, give your athlete the gift of competition, development, and elite training! For a limited time only, the Select 24 Youth Basketball League is offering an exclusive Holiday Flash Sales - available to the first 50 players.
$
