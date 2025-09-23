Select 24 Youth Basketball Leauge

October 1 – November 15, 2024 (Best Price!)





What Every Player Receives:

✅ Full Uniform Package (Jersey + Shorts)

✅ Exclusive Select 24 League T-Shirt

✅ End-of-Season Award/Trophy

✅ Weekly Skills Training & Competitive Games

✅ Player Development Curriculum – Designed to meet players where they are and progress them forward in:

Fundamentals: Ball handling, shooting, passing, defense

Game IQ: Spacing, decision-making, teamwork

Life Skills: Confidence, leadership, respect, and discipline

Our age-based curriculum is inspired by what players experience in school — building skills step by step, setting benchmarks for growth, and preparing them for the next level. Every player gets the tools to improve — regardless of experience level.