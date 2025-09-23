select youth empowerment

Select 24 Youth Basketball Leauge

Early Registration
$65

No expiration

October 1 – November 15, 2024 (Best Price!)


What Every Player Receives:

✅ Full Uniform Package (Jersey + Shorts)

✅ Exclusive Select 24 League T-Shirt

✅ End-of-Season Award/Trophy

✅ Weekly Skills Training & Competitive Games

✅ Player Development Curriculum – Designed to meet players where they are and progress them forward in:

  • Fundamentals: Ball handling, shooting, passing, defense
  • Game IQ: Spacing, decision-making, teamwork
  • Life Skills: Confidence, leadership, respect, and discipline

Our age-based curriculum is inspired by what players experience in school — building skills step by step, setting benchmarks for growth, and preparing them for the next level. Every player gets the tools to improve — regardless of experience level.

Player Registration
$75

No expiration

November 16 – December 20, 2024


Late Registration
$85

No expiration

October 1 – November 15, 2024 (Best Price!)


