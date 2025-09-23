Select 24 Youth Basketball Leauge

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
October 1 – November 15, 2024 (Best Price!)
What Every Player Receives:
✅ Full Uniform Package (Jersey + Shorts)
✅ Exclusive Select 24 League T-Shirt
✅ End-of-Season Award/Trophy
✅ Weekly Skills Training & Competitive Games
✅ Player Development Curriculum – Designed to meet players where they are and progress them forward in:
Our age-based curriculum is inspired by what players experience in school — building skills step by step, setting benchmarks for growth, and preparing them for the next level. Every player gets the tools to improve — regardless of experience level.
No expiration
November 16 – December 20, 2024
What Every Player Receives:
✅ Full Uniform Package (Jersey + Shorts)
✅ Exclusive Select 24 League T-Shirt
✅ End-of-Season Award/Trophy
✅ Weekly Skills Training & Competitive Games
✅ Player Development Curriculum – Designed to meet players where they are and progress them forward in:
Our age-based curriculum is inspired by what players experience in school — building skills step by step, setting benchmarks for growth, and preparing them for the next level. Every player gets the tools to improve — regardless of experience level.
No expiration
October 1 – November 15, 2024 (Best Price!)
What Every Player Receives:
✅ Full Uniform Package (Jersey + Shorts)
✅ Exclusive Select 24 League T-Shirt
✅ End-of-Season Award/Trophy
✅ Weekly Skills Training & Competitive Games
✅ Player Development Curriculum – Designed to meet players where they are and progress them forward in:
Our age-based curriculum is inspired by what players experience in school — building skills step by step, setting benchmarks for growth, and preparing them for the next level. Every player gets the tools to improve — regardless of experience level.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!