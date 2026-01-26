Select Youth Empowerment Gala & Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Includes one gala ticket and a $30 direct donation to the Select Youth Empowerment Scholarship Fund. Your support helps provide deserving students with access to higher education and life-changing opportunities.
Community Partners play a vital role in supporting the mission of Select Youth
Empowerment. This level is ideal for small businesses, churches, and individuals
who want to make a meaningful impact.
Partners receive event access and online recognition as supporters of youth
scholarships and development programs.
Includes:
4 Tickets
Website Recognition
Bronze Sponsors receive meaningful recognition and visibility throughout the
gala experience. This package provides an excellent entry point for businesses
and organizations seeking to support youth empowerment initiatives.
Sponsors at this level are acknowledged through program placement and table
signage.
Includes:
6 Tickets
Program Recognition
Table Signage
Silver Sponsors gain valuable brand exposure and direct engagement with
community leaders and professionals. This level offers strong visibility across
event platforms and recognition through digital and on-site assets.
Ideal for organizations looking to support youth development while
strengthening their community presence.
INCLUDES:
8 Tickets
Logo on Media Wall
Digital Recognition
Gold Sponsors receive premier placement and high-impact exposure before, during, and
after the event. This partnership is ideal for organizations seeking strong brand recognition
and meaningful community engagement.
Gold Sponsors enjoy ten VIP tickets, priority seating, full marketing visibility, and an
activation table to showcase products, services, or initiatives to attendees.
Includes:
10 VIP Tickets
Premier Seating
Full Marketing Visibility
Activation Table
The Presenting Sponsor serves as the premier partner of the Select Youth Empowerment
Gala. This exclusive opportunity includes twelve VIP tickets, naming rights, and the highest
level of brand visibility throughout the event.
Your organization will receive the largest logo placement across all marketing materials, a
featured speaking opportunity, media recognition, and the option to name a scholarship
awarded at the gala. This partnership positions your brand as a champion for youth
empowerment and educational advancement.
Includes:
12 VIP Tickets
Naming Rights
Largest Logo Placement
Speaking Opportunity
Media Recognition
Scholarship Naming Option
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!