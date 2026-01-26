Select Youth Empowerment

Hosted by

Select Youth Empowerment

About this event

Select Youth Empowerment Gala & Auction

1775 Legacy Way

Columbus, GA 31903, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Admission
$125

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Support a Scholar
$100

Includes one gala ticket and a $30 direct donation to the Select Youth Empowerment Scholarship Fund. Your support helps provide deserving students with access to higher education and life-changing opportunities.

Community Partner
$750

Community Partners play a vital role in supporting the mission of Select Youth

Empowerment. This level is ideal for small businesses, churches, and individuals

who want to make a meaningful impact.

Partners receive event access and online recognition as supporters of youth

scholarships and development programs.

Includes:

4 Tickets

Website Recognition

Bronze Partner
$1,250

Bronze Sponsors receive meaningful recognition and visibility throughout the

gala experience. This package provides an excellent entry point for businesses

and organizations seeking to support youth empowerment initiatives.

Sponsors at this level are acknowledged through program placement and table

signage.

Includes:

6 Tickets

Program Recognition

Table Signage

Silver Partner
$2,000

Silver Sponsors gain valuable brand exposure and direct engagement with

community leaders and professionals. This level offers strong visibility across

event platforms and recognition through digital and on-site assets.

Ideal for organizations looking to support youth development while

strengthening their community presence.

INCLUDES:

8 Tickets

Logo on Media Wall

Digital Recognition

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Gold Sponsors receive premier placement and high-impact exposure before, during, and

after the event. This partnership is ideal for organizations seeking strong brand recognition

and meaningful community engagement.

Gold Sponsors enjoy ten VIP tickets, priority seating, full marketing visibility, and an

activation table to showcase products, services, or initiatives to attendees.

Includes:

10 VIP Tickets

Premier Seating

Full Marketing Visibility

Activation Table

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

The Presenting Sponsor serves as the premier partner of the Select Youth Empowerment

Gala. This exclusive opportunity includes twelve VIP tickets, naming rights, and the highest

level of brand visibility throughout the event.

Your organization will receive the largest logo placement across all marketing materials, a

featured speaking opportunity, media recognition, and the option to name a scholarship

awarded at the gala. This partnership positions your brand as a champion for youth

empowerment and educational advancement.

Includes:

12 VIP Tickets

Naming Rights

Largest Logo Placement

Speaking Opportunity

Media Recognition

Scholarship Naming Option

Add a donation for Select Youth Empowerment

$

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