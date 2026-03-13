Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation

Hosted by

Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation

About this event

SelectUSA Reception

560 CA-78

Brawley, CA 92227, USA

General Admission
$150

One Ticket (1) to the reception.

IVEDC investors discount code is available upon request.

Reception Sponsor
$3,000

Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media

Appetizer Sponsor
$2,000

Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media

Transportation Sponsor
$1,500

Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media

Dessert Sponsor
$1,000

Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media

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