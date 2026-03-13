SelectUSA Reception

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About this event
One Ticket (1) to the reception.
IVEDC investors discount code is available upon request.
Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media
Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media
Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media
Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media
Invitation to attend the reception, Logo recognition at the event, Recognition on IVEDC’s social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!