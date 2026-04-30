San Antonio Roundup

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San Antonio Roundup

About this event

Selena Jotoria: Drag, Brunch, & Loteria

473 Spencer Ln

San Antonio, TX 78201, USA

Brunch Buffet
$12

Brunch, but make it legendary. 💋 Secure your spot at the brunch buffet and indulge in a spread worthy of main-character energy—because no one conquers lotería on an empty stomach. One purchase gets you full access to all the deliciousness, but trust...coming back for seconds isn’t just allowed, it’s encouraged.

Loteria Card
$20

Ten rounds of lotería, darlings—and your card is your golden ticket to every single one. Play it once, play it all day...but let’s be honest, the real power move? Stack those cards and double (or triple) your chances at snatching the prize.


Because in this game, luck favors the bold—and the fabulously strategic

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