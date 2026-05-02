Artful Mind
Artful Mind has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Artful Mind

Hosted by

Artful Mind

About this event

Sales closed

SELF: An Abstract exploration

710 13th St Unit 206

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Add a donation for Artful Mind

$

MySELF-general admission
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities from 1-3pm.

Buy One, Invite One
$100

Buy one ticket for yourself and you invite an Artful Mind artist to attend the workshop.

VIP
$150

All entry as the MySELF Tier

Priority seating

Welcome gift

Artful Mind logo bag

Priority invitations to exclusive Events and Art Exhibits

Entry to one workshop held in the next 6 months

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!