SELF: An Abstract exploration

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities from 1-3pm.
Buy one ticket for yourself and you invite an Artful Mind artist to attend the workshop.
All entry as the MySELF Tier
Priority seating
Welcome gift
Artful Mind logo bag
Priority invitations to exclusive Events and Art Exhibits
Entry to one workshop held in the next 6 months
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!