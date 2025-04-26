Self Care Sunday

Hosted by

Self Care Sunday

About this event

Self Care Sunsets : Mother's Day Edition

Dream Event Center C. 20 102

Itzimná, 97100 Mérida, Yuc.

Mama's Moment Pass
$25
Treat yourself to a beautiful Mother's Day experience. Includes: ️ Full Brunch Buffet Flower Pot + Crown Workshop Self-Care Live Music + Flower Bar Photo Booth + Keepsake Crown 1 Welcome Drink Special Take-Home Treat Kids’ activities not included (separate ticket)
Mama's Moment LUXE: Bottomless Mezcalitas
$50
Go all in with the ultimate Mother’s Day glow-up. Includes everything in the Mama's Moment Additional to Mama's Moment Pass : Bottomless Margaritas & Mezcalitas & Mama's Swag Bag
Sponsor a MOM 💜 Donation
$25
Do this from the heart, sponsor a mom who deserves a break. Thank you for supporting the community! Each dollar counts
Companion Pass| Dads, Partners, Friends ADULTS ONLY
$20
For partners, family, or friends who want to be part of the celebration. Includes: ️ Full Brunch Buffet Help support the day & the queens being honored *No welcome drink included.*
Kid’s Joy Yard Pass - ONE LITTLE
$20
Outdoor kid zone access, activities, supervised play, lunch/snack, cupcake & craft stations
Kid's Joy Yard Pass - TWO Littles
$35
Outdoor kid zone access, activities, supervised play, lunch/snack, cupcake & craft stations
Kid's Joy Yard Pass - THREE Littles
$55
Outdoor kid zone access, activities, supervised play, lunch/snack, cupcake & craft stations
Kid's Joy Yard Pass - FOUR Littles
$70
Outdoor kid zone access, activities, supervised play, lunch/snack, cupcake & craft stations
Add a donation for Self Care Sunday

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!