Self Esteem Fashion Camp

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.This includes all meals and snacks
2 weeks of non-stop to ripping the runway, Be your authentic self without pressure with poise and the enhancement of who you truly are!
Not missing a beat in embracing your true sel.
* Daily mirror affirmation
Experience what it would be like to walk on stage where lights camera, and actions starts your summer. Again this is not just a camp but a transformation where you learn how to embrace your unique bring out the best creative part of you rock your design on the runwa. arts and craft, photo shoot training, self respect, healthy boundaries while dealing with peers, table etiquette, how to walk in confidence live dancing while practicing your runway pose.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to Rock your Brand!! You Are So Unique! See you on the Stage!!
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