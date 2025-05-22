Self Foundation Inc's 50/50 Raffle

SELF Foundation's 50/50 Raffle is a charitable initiative aimed at supporting surviving family members affected by murder, suicide, and extraordinary circumstances. In this raffle, participants purchase tickets for a chance to win 50% of the total proceeds collected, while the remaining 50% directly funds the foundation's mission. By participating, individuals not only stand a chance to win a prize but also contribute to providing peer-led support groups, comfort calls, and other essential services for those navigating the aftermath of such traumatic events

SELF Foundation's 50/50 Raffle is a charitable initiative aimed at supporting surviving family members affected by murder, suicide, and extraordinary circumstances. In this raffle, participants purchase tickets for a chance to win 50% of the total proceeds collected, while the remaining 50% directly funds the foundation's mission. By participating, individuals not only stand a chance to win a prize but also contribute to providing peer-led support groups, comfort calls, and other essential services for those navigating the aftermath of such traumatic events

seeMoreDetailsMobile