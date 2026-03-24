Self-Guided "Juneteenth Cultural Heritage Tour"

Self-Guided city-wide tour. With over 30 historic and cultural sites, you choose your start point, visit as many sites as you like, and finish at Guilford College for the special Underground Railroad tour to enter the raffle and then stay for the Stitch: Community Cookout
This interactive and engaging tour highlights local culture and history while raising awareness of the significance of Juneteenth. Through stories and shared experiences, you will learn why Juneteenth matters, how it shaped our past, and how its legacy inspires progress today.
How to Participate
- Walk, run, jog, bike, or drive
- Grab your Tour Passport ( located in the Juneteenth GSO Fest Magazine)
- Visit heritage sites
- Listen to a cultural or heritage story
- Complete the prompt at each site
- Get your site stamp
- Take and post a selfie with the hashtag
- Finish at the final site: Underground Railroad and Wishing Tree at Guilford College ( This is a Guided Tour)
Rules and Prizes
- Visit a minimum of 10 sites to qualify for the drawing
- Raffle entries:
- 10 sites = 1 entry
- 20 sites = 2 entries
- Each verified selfie (tag plus hashtag) = +1 raffle entry
- Bonus selfies with volunteer Site Storytellers = social media shoutout
Learn, explore, Greensboro’s rich Black history, culture, and heritage; while understand the importance of celebrating Juneteenth
Self-Guided city-wide tour. With over 30 historic and cultural sites, you choose your start point, visit as many sites as you like, and finish at Guilford College for the special Underground Railroad tour to enter the raffle and then stay for the Stitch: Community Cookout
This interactive and engaging tour highlights local culture and history while raising awareness of the significance of Juneteenth. Through stories and shared experiences, you will learn why Juneteenth matters, how it shaped our past, and how its legacy inspires progress today.
How to Participate
- Walk, run, jog, bike, or drive
- Grab your Tour Passport ( located in the Juneteenth GSO Fest Magazine)
- Visit heritage sites
- Listen to a cultural or heritage story
- Complete the prompt at each site
- Get your site stamp
- Take and post a selfie with the hashtag
- Finish at the final site: Underground Railroad and Wishing Tree at Guilford College ( This is a Guided Tour)
Rules and Prizes
- Visit a minimum of 10 sites to qualify for the drawing
- Raffle entries:
- 10 sites = 1 entry
- 20 sites = 2 entries
- Each verified selfie (tag plus hashtag) = +1 raffle entry
- Bonus selfies with volunteer Site Storytellers = social media shoutout
Learn, explore, Greensboro’s rich Black history, culture, and heritage; while understand the importance of celebrating Juneteenth