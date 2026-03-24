Self-Guided "Juneteenth Cultural Heritage Tour"

Self-Guided city-wide tour. With over 30 historic and cultural sites, you choose your start point, visit as many sites as you like, and finish at Guilford College for the special Underground Railroad tour to enter the raffle and then stay for the Stitch: Community Cookout





This interactive and engaging tour highlights local culture and history while raising awareness of the significance of Juneteenth. Through stories and shared experiences, you will learn why Juneteenth matters, how it shaped our past, and how its legacy inspires progress today.





How to Participate

Walk, run, jog, bike, or drive

Grab your Tour Passport ( located in the Juneteenth GSO Fest Magazine)

Visit heritage sites

Listen to a cultural or heritage story

Complete the prompt at each site

Get your site stamp

Take and post a selfie with the hashtag

Finish at the final site: Underground Railroad and Wishing Tree at Guilford College ( This is a Guided Tour)

Rules and Prizes

Visit a minimum of 10 sites to qualify for the drawing

Raffle entries:

10 sites = 1 entry 20 sites = 2 entries

Each verified selfie (tag plus hashtag) = +1 raffle entry

Bonus selfies with volunteer Site Storytellers = social media shoutout

Learn, explore, Greensboro’s rich Black history, culture, and heritage; while understand the importance of celebrating Juneteenth