Self-Guided Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Head home after midnight practice
Begin your retreat Wednesday night with sangha dinner; stay overnight for free after Midnight Practice
Join during the day Thursday and/or Friday to enjoy Temple activities, lunch, and dinner.
Thursday through Saturday stay in a single room. Meals and Temple activities included.
Arrive Wednesday or Thursday, enter the first week of Kyol-Che Saturday
Stay through Sunday at 5PM; Lunch included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!