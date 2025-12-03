Providence Zen Center

Hosted by

Providence Zen Center

About this event

Self-Guided Retreat

99 Pound Rd

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

NYE Midnight Practice Only - No overnight
Free

Head home after midnight practice

NYE Midnight Practice & Temple Stay
Free

Begin your retreat Wednesday night with sangha dinner; stay overnight for free after Midnight Practice

Thu-Fri Day Package - No overnights
$65

Join during the day Thursday and/or Friday to enjoy Temple activities, lunch, and dinner.

Thu-Sat Temple Stay
$117

Thursday through Saturday stay in a single room. Meals and Temple activities included.

Ease into Kyol-Che
$130

Arrive Wednesday or Thursday, enter the first week of Kyol-Che Saturday

Add Sunday Day Package
$45

Stay through Sunday at 5PM; Lunch included.

Add a donation for Providence Zen Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!