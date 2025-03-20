Self-Tying & Foundations of Self-Suspension

59-61 E 4th St #4

New York, NY 10003, USA

Standard Ticket
$45
Sliding scale price ticket
$35
Sliding scale price ticket
$25
Volunteer ticket
free
Volunteers are expected to arrive by 12:00pm to help with set-up.
Supporter ticket
$55
Supporter Ticket
$65

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing