Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the the Selkirk Mountain Writing Retreat in Talus Rock’s Signature Suite. This heavenly, romantic, open-air style space features a jetted tub for two, king bed, an octagonal 30-foot copper ceiling, and a one-of-a-kind double-headed tree shower. Open the French doors to a private deck, step outside and be surrounded by the gorgeous backdrop of the majestic Cabinet Mountains.
Enjoy the Selkirk Mountain Writing Retreat in the Sunnyside Suite. This private suite has a small kitchenette, a private entrance and porch, and is tucked into the wooded slopes. It is in a different building from the main lodge, and a perfect place for someone who likes quiet privacy and solitude.
Enjoy the Selkirk Mountain Writing Retreat from the east-facing Kipling Room featuring a wildly colorful bathroom inlaid with over 200 Talavera Mexican tiles and deep jetted tub! Open the sliding glass doors to a Parisian balcony and take in the awe-inspiring views of the waterfall, pond and Cabinet Mountains.
Enjoy the Selkirk Mountain Writing Retreat from The Nooma Room. Thie room is located on the estate grounds level and is wheelchair accessible. It is pleasantly tucked in and serves as a nice and secluded haven. It has a king bed, custom stained concrete shower, and a kitchenette in the room. There is direct access to the gardens and grounds.
These charming rooms with lofts are for sharing! With one queen bed in the main room and a cozy lofted sleeping area, accessible by ladder, it’s a perfect space for you and your writing bestie, or to make a new friend! This ticket is for the bed on the main floor. The room has an an suite bathroom.
These charming rooms with lofts are for sharing! With one queen bed in the main room and a cozy lofted sleeping area, accessible by ladder, it’s a perfect space for you and your writing bestie, or to make a new friend! The room has an an suite bathroom. This ticket is for the LOFT BED. *The loft bed is only accessible by a ladder. Please be sure to only choose this space if you are comfortable ascending and descending a ladder at all times
Enjoy the Selkirk Mountain Writing Retreat from this is a shared, cozy room. It’s a plush mini-apartment with a separate ramped entrance, wraparound private deck, full kitchen, relaxing living room (with a queen futon) and an adjoining queen bedroom. Enjoy the intricate details such as the inlaid colorful sunflower mosaic-tiled shower and matching sink, striking copper ceilings, and eclectic artwork! This ticket is for the queen bed in a private room of the apartment.
Enjoy the Selkirk Mountain Writing Retreat from this is a shared, cozy room. It’s a plush mini-apartment with a separate ramped entrance, wraparound private deck, full kitchen, relaxing living room (with a queen futon) and an adjoining queen bedroom. Enjoy the intricate details such as the inlaid colorful sunflower mosaic-tiled shower and matching sink, striking copper ceilings, and eclectic artwork! This ticket is for the Queen Futon in the shared living room.
For those who love the full-immersion experience of nature, the property has space for vans to park and for tents to be pitched. Indoor facilities are available; however, there are no additional showers (though nothing bars a generous participant from sharing theirs). Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included!
Do you live in town or nearby? Do you know someone who lives in town? Did you find other accommodations? No problem! We’re thrilled to have you. This fee includes Breakfast and Lunch, but excludes dinner.
The Saturday Workshop Series is a selection of workshops facilitated by creatives from all walks of life and modalities of art. These workshops are available for all retreat participants and to locals who just want to attend for the day!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!