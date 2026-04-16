Offered by

Lila Devotional Arts

About this shop

Sema Shop

Ceremonial Clothing: Whirling Shoes - Black item
Ceremonial Clothing: Whirling Shoes - Black
$40

Black whirling shoes, leather, handmade in Türkiye.

Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.

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Ceremonial Clothing: Whirling Shoes - White item
Ceremonial Clothing: Whirling Shoes - White
$50

White whirling shoes, leather, handmade in Türkiye.

Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.

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Ceremonial Clothing: Whirling Skirt item
Ceremonial Clothing: Whirling Skirt
$200

Whirling skirt, made-to-order, handmade in Türkiye

Available in black, white, red, blue, yellow, or green.

Shipping available.

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The 99 Divine Names Card Set
$35

Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.

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Books: Secrets of Divine Love - A.Helwa item
Books: Secrets of Divine Love - A.Helwa
$25

Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.

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Books: Radical Love - Omid Safi item
Books: Radical Love - Omid Safi
$25

Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.

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Books: The Conference of The Birds - Attar
$25

Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.

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Books: Living Presence - Kabir Edmund Helminski
$25
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