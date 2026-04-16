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Black whirling shoes, leather, handmade in Türkiye.
Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.
White whirling shoes, leather, handmade in Türkiye.
Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.
Whirling skirt, made-to-order, handmade in Türkiye
Available in black, white, red, blue, yellow, or green.
Shipping available.
Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.
Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.
Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.
Only available for pick-up at upcoming sema gatherings.
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