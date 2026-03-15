Semi-Quincentennial Doins 5.5

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Base prepay price
One ticket for rub raffle.
No swag
Red Shirt Swag Combo Prepay price comes with guaranteed shirt, coin, commemorative proclamation, and one ticket for rub raffle.
Retread Prepay price comes with guaranteed shirt, coin, commemorative proclamation, and one ticket for rub raffle.
PBC Prepay price comes with guaranteed shirt, coin, commemorative proclamation, and one ticket for rub raffle.
$
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