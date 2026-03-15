Sam Barlow Historical Society Inc

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Sam Barlow Historical Society Inc

About this event

Semi-Quincentennial Doins 5.5

40.66921 -121.443474

Red Shirt
$90

Base prepay price

One ticket for rub raffle.

No swag

Red Shirt Swag Combo
$125

Red Shirt Swag Combo Prepay price comes with guaranteed shirt, coin, commemorative proclamation, and one ticket for rub raffle.

Retread
$150

Retread Prepay price comes with guaranteed shirt, coin, commemorative proclamation, and one ticket for rub raffle.

PBC
$150

PBC Prepay price comes with guaranteed shirt, coin, commemorative proclamation, and one ticket for rub raffle.

Add a donation for Sam Barlow Historical Society Inc

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