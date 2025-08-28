Seminar 2025 Sponsor

Hosted by
Ability to display your own banner at the event, set up a table and distribute branded giveaways on tables, as well as recognition on tables, the event program, and sponsorship list included in seminar packets to attendees. You will further be recognized in a full-page ad in the Volusia County Paralegal Association, Inc. newsletter for one (1) year, as well as recognized on our website. Platinum Sponsors each receive admission for four (4) attendees to the seminar.
Recognition on tables, the event program and sponsorship list included in seminar packets to attendees. You will further be recognized in a one-half (1/2) page ad in the Volusia County Paralegal Association, Inc. newsletter for six (6) months, as well as recognized on our website. Gold Sponsors each receive admission for two (2) attendees to the seminar.
Recognition on tables, the event program and sponsorship list included in seminar packets to attendees. You will further be recognized in a one-quarter (1/4) page ad in the Volusia County Paralegal Association, Inc. newsletter for six (6) months, as well as recognized on our website. Silver Sponsors each receive admission for one (1) attendee to the seminar.
Recognition on tables, event program and sponsorship list included in seminar packets to attendees. You will further be recognized in a business card size ad in the Volusia County Paralegal Association, Inc. newsletter for six (6) months, as well as recognized on our website.
