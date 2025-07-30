Seminary Hill Farm Tour

Hosted by
About this event
Delaware, OH 43015, USA
Thank you for registering for the tour.
Thank you for registering for the tour. In the notes please let us know your shirt size.
Thank you for registering for the tour, purchasing a 2025 membership and a Simply Living t-shirt. In the notes please let us know your shirt size.
Thank you for registering for the tour and making a donation for our efforts.
Thank you for registering for the tour, purchasing a Veterans 2025 membership and a Simply Living t-shirt. In the notes please let us know your shirt size.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!