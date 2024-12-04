Tau Sigma Sigma

Offered by

Tau Sigma Sigma

About this shop

Seminole Blue & White Shop

Phi Beta Sigma Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Phi Beta Sigma Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Phi Beta Sigma Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt
$25

Celebrate unity and brotherhood at the Sigma & Zeta Barbecue with this exclusive event tee! Featuring a bold graffiti-style “Sigma” design in vibrant blue and white on a sleek black shirt, this piece represents pride, connection, and community. Perfect for showing your support and commemorating a day of fellowship, food, and fun. Wear it to the BlueBQ and beyond as a symbol of togetherness and tradition.

Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt
$25

Celebrate unity and brotherhood at the Sigma & Zeta Barbecue with this exclusive event tee! Featuring a bold graffiti-style “Sigma” design in vibrant blue and white on a sleek black shirt, this piece represents pride, connection, and community. Perfect for showing your support and commemorating a day of fellowship, food, and fun. Wear it to the BlueBQ and beyond as a symbol of togetherness and tradition.

Long Sleeves Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Long Sleeves Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Long Sleeves Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt
$30

(SMALL - XL ONLY) ADDITIONAL SIZING USE NEXT OPTION.

Celebrate unity and brotherhood at the Sigma & Zeta Barbecue with this exclusive event tee! Featuring a bold graffiti-style “Sigma” design in vibrant blue and white on a sleek black shirt, this piece represents pride, connection, and community. Perfect for showing your support and commemorating a day of fellowship, food, and fun. Wear it to the BlueBQ and beyond as a symbol of togetherness and tradition.

Long Sleeves Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Long Sleeves Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt item
Long Sleeves Zeta Phi Beta Seminole County Blue-B-Q Shirt
$35

( XL+ sizes)
Celebrate unity and brotherhood at the Sigma & Zeta Barbecue with this exclusive event tee! Featuring a bold graffiti-style “Sigma” design in vibrant blue and white on a sleek black shirt, this piece represents pride, connection, and community. Perfect for showing your support and commemorating a day of fellowship, food, and fun. Wear it to the BlueBQ and beyond as a symbol of togetherness and tradition.

Chapter Photo Zip Sweater item
Chapter Photo Zip Sweater item
Chapter Photo Zip Sweater
$40

Elevate your chapter photos with this sleek black quarter-zip sweater featuring the distinguished Phi Beta Sigma shield embroidered on the chest. Designed for a polished, professional look, this piece combines comfort and style—perfect for representing the brotherhood with pride. Ideal for formal chapter events, photoshoots, and occasions where unity and tradition matter most.

Add a donation for Tau Sigma Sigma

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!