Seminole High School Bokey Booster 2026 Golf Scramble Fore Athletics

Hosted by
About this event
Sanford, FL 32773, USA
Logo on sponsor banner,
Logo on leaderboard,
Logo on social media,
2 Foursomes, including lunch,
Reserved table at lunch,
3-minute spotlight at lunch,
Swag for bags,
Signage on lunch tables,
Signage at hole of choice
Logo on sponsor banner,
Logo on leaderboard,
Logo on social media,
1 Foursomes, including lunch,
Reserved table at lunch,
Swag for bags,
Signage at breakfast,
Signage at a hole
Logo on leaderboard,
Logo on social media,
1 Foursomes, including lunch,
Swag for bags,
Signage at a hole
1 Foursome,
Signage at a hole
1 Foursome
1 Single Player
Company/Vendor Tent Set-up at a hole.
Bring your own promotional material and/or giveaways.
$
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