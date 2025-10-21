Hosted by

Seminole High School Academic & Athletic Booster Club

About this event

Seminole High School Bokey Booster 2026 Golf Scramble Fore Athletics

3536 Country Club Rd

Sanford, FL 32773, USA

Chief Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on sponsor banner,

Logo on leaderboard,

Logo on social media,
2 Foursomes, including lunch,

Reserved table at lunch,
3-minute spotlight at lunch,

Swag for bags,

Signage on lunch tables,

Signage at hole of choice

Tribe Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on sponsor banner,

Logo on leaderboard,

Logo on social media,
1 Foursomes, including lunch,

Reserved table at lunch,

Swag for bags,

Signage at breakfast,

Signage at a hole

Bokey Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on leaderboard,

Logo on social media,
1 Foursomes, including lunch,

Swag for bags,

Signage at a hole

Orange & Black Hole Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Foursome,

Signage at a hole

Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Foursome

Single Player
$125

1 Single Player

Noles Premium Hole Sponsor
$300

Company/Vendor Tent Set-up at a hole.

Bring your own promotional material and/or giveaways.

Add a donation for Seminole High School Academic & Athletic Booster Club

$

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