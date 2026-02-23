SEMO Federation of Republican Women Red Rally

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About this event
One (1) ticket for general admission for the first annual Red Rally hosted by the SEMO Federation of Republican Women. Your ticket will include pizza, snacks and drinks, learning about our areas political candidates and get to hear U.S. Congressman Jason Smith speak.
Political candidates can buy space to set up their yard size signs. You can buy this as many times as you want. For example, if you would like to set up six (6) yard size signs, then you would purchase these three (3) times.
Political candidates can buy this space to set up their 4x8 banner for the night.
Political candidates can buy this space to set up all their information, signs, etc on an 8ft table for the night.
One (1) ticket for general admission for the first annual Red Rally hosted by the SEMO Federation of Republican Women. Your ticket will include pizza, snacks and drinks, learning about our areas political candidates and get to hear U.S. Congressman Jason Smith speak.
$
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