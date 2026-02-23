SEMO Federation of Repubican Women

Hosted by

SEMO Federation of Repubican Women

About this event

SEMO Federation of Republican Women Red Rally

410 Kiwanis Dr

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$25
Available until Apr 24

One (1) ticket for general admission for the first annual Red Rally hosted by the SEMO Federation of Republican Women. Your ticket will include pizza, snacks and drinks, learning about our areas political candidates and get to hear U.S. Congressman Jason Smith speak.

*AD* Two (2) yard signs
$50

Political candidates can buy space to set up their yard size signs. You can buy this as many times as you want. For example, if you would like to set up six (6) yard size signs, then you would purchase these three (3) times.

*AD* 4x8 Banner
$100

Political candidates can buy this space to set up their 4x8 banner for the night.

*AD* Eight (8) foot table
$150

Political candidates can buy this space to set up all their information, signs, etc on an 8ft table for the night.

NIGHT OF TICKET
$30

One (1) ticket for general admission for the first annual Red Rally hosted by the SEMO Federation of Republican Women. Your ticket will include pizza, snacks and drinks, learning about our areas political candidates and get to hear U.S. Congressman Jason Smith speak.

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