SEMWE Piccolo World Record Attempt

About this event
Village of Clarkston, MI 48346, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Non-refundable. No shirt included for tickets purchased after June 30.
For groups (studios), access to all activities. Non-refundable. No shirt included for tickets purchased after June 30.
This ticket allows holder to purchase a shirt, but not perform with the group. Non-refundable. If purchasing after June 30, do not use this option, as the shirt will no longer be available.
There is no fee to come watch, but we do appreciate any donations to help our ensemble offer incredible community events such as this one.
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