Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble

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Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble

About this event

SEMWE Piccolo World Record Attempt

Clarkston High School 6093 Flemings Lake Rd

Village of Clarkston, MI 48346, USA

Performer - Individual
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Non-refundable. No shirt included for tickets purchased after June 30.

Performer - Group
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For groups (studios), access to all activities. Non-refundable. No shirt included for tickets purchased after June 30.

Non-performer with shirt order
$10

This ticket allows holder to purchase a shirt, but not perform with the group. Non-refundable. If purchasing after June 30, do not use this option, as the shirt will no longer be available.

Non-performer without shirt order
Free

There is no fee to come watch, but we do appreciate any donations to help our ensemble offer incredible community events such as this one.

Add a donation for Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble

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