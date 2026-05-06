Send an e-card from NurturePA

Offered by
About this shop
This design features the text "Hero Level: Mother" and "Some superheroes wear spit-up!" and a drawing of a strong mom with lifting two kids at once.
This design features the text "Mom, thank you for being you" and a hand-drawn robin feeding two baby birds in a nest.
This design features the text "This day can bring joy and it can bring grief. However you feel today, know YOU are LOVED and appreciated" surrounded by a hand-painted watercolor of a tranquil river.
This design features the text "You are one Badass Mother" surrounded by a hand-cut floral collage.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!