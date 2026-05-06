Send an e-card from NurturePA

NurturePA

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NurturePA

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Some Superheroes Wear Spit-Up item
Some Superheroes Wear Spit-Up
Free

This design features the text "Hero Level: Mother" and "Some superheroes wear spit-up!" and a drawing of a strong mom with lifting two kids at once.

0
Mama Bird item
Mama Bird
Free

This design features the text "Mom, thank you for being you" and a hand-drawn robin feeding two baby birds in a nest.

0
You Are Loved item
You Are Loved
Free

This design features the text "This day can bring joy and it can bring grief. However you feel today, know YOU are LOVED and appreciated" surrounded by a hand-painted watercolor of a tranquil river.

0
Badass Mother item
Badass Mother
Free

This design features the text "You are one Badass Mother" surrounded by a hand-cut floral collage.

0
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