Send team USA to World Championships

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Dinner with non-alcoholic drink.
Priority Parking, reserved seating at VIP table with USA team member or team coach. Dinner, 1 alcoholic drink token, 1 carriage ride, photo with team USA.
Priority Parking, reserved seating at VIP table with USA team member or team coach. Dinner for 8, alcoholic drink token x8, bottle of local wine, photo with team USA, raffle ticket x 8.
Take a magical ride on a horse drawn carriage with a professional driver.
Take a magical ride on a horse drawn carriage with a professional driver (must be accompanied by an adult)
Take a magical ride for 2 on a horse drawn carriage with a professional driver.
• "Presented By" recognition at the event
• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Recognition during event program
• Featured social media spotlight
• Opportunity to display company banner/signage
• Eight (8) VIP event tickets
• Recognition as a major supporter of Team USA World Championship journey
• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• Recognition during event program
• Social media recognition
• Company signage displayed at event
• Six (6) VIP event tickets
• Logo included on event signage
• Recognition during event program
• Social media recognition
• Four (4) general admission event tickets
• Name listed on sponsor signage
• Recognition during event program
• Two (2) general admission event tickets
• Recognition during event program
• One (1) general admission event ticket
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