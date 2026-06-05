Working Equitation Oregon

Hosted by

Working Equitation Oregon

About this event

Send team USA to World Championships

85207 Telephone Pole Rd

Milton-Freewater, OR 97862, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Dinner with non-alcoholic drink.

VIP Admission
$150

Priority Parking, reserved seating at VIP table with USA team member or team coach. Dinner, 1 alcoholic drink token, 1 carriage ride, photo with team USA.

VIP Gold table (group of 8)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority Parking, reserved seating at VIP table with USA team member or team coach. Dinner for 8, alcoholic drink token x8, bottle of local wine, photo with team USA, raffle ticket x 8.

Horse Carriage Ride- adult (15y and older)
$30

Take a magical ride on a horse drawn carriage with a professional driver.

Horse Carriage Ride- child (3y-14y)
$15

Take a magical ride on a horse drawn carriage with a professional driver (must be accompanied by an adult)

Horse Carriage Ride- couple
$50

Take a magical ride for 2 on a horse drawn carriage with a professional driver.

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• "Presented By" recognition at the event

• Premier logo placement on all event materials

• Recognition during event program

• Featured social media spotlight

• Opportunity to display company banner/signage

• Eight (8) VIP event tickets

• Recognition as a major supporter of Team USA World Championship journey


GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Prominent logo placement on event materials

• Recognition during event program

• Social media recognition

• Company signage displayed at event

• Six (6) VIP event tickets

SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Logo included on event signage

• Recognition during event program

• Social media recognition

• Four (4) general admission event tickets


BRONZE SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Name listed on sponsor signage

• Recognition during event program

• Two (2) general admission event tickets


FRIEND OF TEAM USA
$250

• Recognition during event program

• One (1) general admission event ticket


Child 5 and under- FREE
Free
Child 6-12 years
$15
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