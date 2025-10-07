Send the Grackles to the 2025 Rugby 7's Championship!

Hosted by
Enjoy a two-night stay in the heart of Government Camp! This spacious rental is located just one block from restaurants, bars, and shopping, offering easy access to everything our charming town has to offer. Whether you're here for winter skiing and tubing or summertime hiking and biking, Ski Bowl and Summit Ski Area are just 0.5 miles away. You can also take the Mt. Hood Express to Timberline Lodge for a day of outdoor adventure and return right to your doorstep. Mt. Hood Meadows is only a 15-minute drive away. This cozy three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has plenty of room for your group. The primary suite features a king-sized bed, a full bathroom, a sauna, a TV, and stunning views of Ski Bowl and Tom, Dick, and Harry Mountain. On the main floor, you'll find a bedroom with a queen bed, a fully equipped kitchen, a living area with a large TV, and a deck with a BBQ. The first floor includes a bedroom with a full bed and twin bunk beds, as well as a sauna for added relaxation. All linens, towels, and amenities are provided, ensuring a comfortable stay. Relax by the creek, cook up a feast in the kitchen, or enjoy the large flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu. Reservations are based on availability. Check out the listing for availability and more information. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of Government Camp! Retail Value: $600
$50 gift card to Baerlic Brewery
Beer tasting journals (33 Books Co., Made by Scout Books)
Beer Branded merch
Estimated value $150
*21 and over only
Includes $50 gift card to Collage
Assorted notebooks made by Scout Books
Assorted Pens and drawing supplies
Estimated value $150
Embark on a journey to better health with six one-on-one nutrition coaching sessions tailored to your unique goals and lifestyle. Together, we will review your current eating habits, health history, and wellness objectives to create a practical and sustainable plan for lasting results. You will receive a personalized summary of nutrition and lifestyle recommendations, which may include supplement suggestions, and ongoing support to help you stay on track. Session times will be scheduled at your convenience.
Retail Value: $800
Indulge in an unforgettable tasting experience with this exclusive Bergström Wines collection, featuring four exceptional bottles from Oregon’s acclaimed Willamette Valley and California. This premium prize includes a 2017 Sigrid Chardonnay Magnum — a stunning, age-worthy white showcasing elegance and complexity — along with the bold 2019 Gargantua Syrah. Also included are two remarkable Willamette Valley selections: the Silice Pinot Noir, celebrated for its minerality and depth, and the 2017 Old Stones Chardonnay, a beautifully balanced expression of Oregon terroir.
Estimated Value: $500
*21 and Over Only
With the busy and unpredictable world we live, you never know when you may need an emergency go bag of booze. This baker's half-dozen of bottles has something for everyone, from hard to find high proof bourbon to easy drinking pinot noir. There's even a bonus bottle of a crazy concoction called Tubi, just chill, shake well, and enjoy! Why choose between elegance, intrigue, and outright mischief when you can have all three? This collection spans the refined and the rebellious:
- Broadley Vineyards silky Oregon Pinot to keep things classy.
- Two bold Washington Cabernets, Moral Compass and Spoken Barrel, to remind you that not all red wine is polite.
- Tubi 60, an eccentric middle-Eastern herbal spirit that’s equal parts mystery, citrus, and late-night storytelling fuel.
- And the crown jewels: two bottles of Larceny Bourbon—a Private Single Barrel for those who like their whiskey unique, and a hard-to-find Barrel Proof release for those who like their whiskey bold enough to kick down the door.
Together, this is not just a lineup of bottles—it’s a lineup of alibis. Perfect for the collector, the entertainer, or anyone who enjoys drinking their way through a moral compass that spins wildly between “elegant dinner party” and “who invited the outlaw?”
Estimated Value: $200
*21 and Over Only
USA Rugby Sticker Sheet - 19 Stickers
Canterbury Tactic Short - L / Black
USA Rugby Ball Keyring by Gilbert
USA Rugby 25 Athletes Backpack by Macron - OS / Black
USA Rugby Sweatshirt and Jersey
Plus More!
Retail Value (approximate) $175
