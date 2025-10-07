Send the Grackles to the 2025 Rugby 7's Championship!

With the busy and unpredictable world we live, you never know when you may need an emergency go bag of booze. This baker's half-dozen of bottles has something for everyone, from hard to find high proof bourbon to easy drinking pinot noir. There's even a bonus bottle of a crazy concoction called Tubi, just chill, shake well, and enjoy! Why choose between elegance, intrigue, and outright mischief when you can have all three? This collection spans the refined and the rebellious:





- Broadley Vineyards silky Oregon Pinot to keep things classy.





- Two bold Washington Cabernets, Moral Compass and Spoken Barrel, to remind you that not all red wine is polite.





- Tubi 60, an eccentric middle-Eastern herbal spirit that’s equal parts mystery, citrus, and late-night storytelling fuel.





- And the crown jewels: two bottles of Larceny Bourbon—a Private Single Barrel for those who like their whiskey unique, and a hard-to-find Barrel Proof release for those who like their whiskey bold enough to kick down the door.





Together, this is not just a lineup of bottles—it’s a lineup of alibis. Perfect for the collector, the entertainer, or anyone who enjoys drinking their way through a moral compass that spins wildly between “elegant dinner party” and “who invited the outlaw?”





Estimated Value: $200

*21 and Over Only



