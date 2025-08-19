The Sender's Circle

“You fulfill Christ’s call to go and make disciples of all nations.” The Great Commission Circle unites extraordinary givers who understand that generosity is discipleship. Their monthly gift of $1,000+ keeps SENT Global rooted, sustainable, and expansive- ensuring that each new nation we serve receives both physical aid and spiritual nourishment.





Sponsorship includes:

Sponsorship includes:

-SENT sticker

-Quarterly mission stories

-Prayer updates

-SENT tote bag

-Early invites to Sips & Stories events

-SENT T-shirt

-Recognition in our annual mission report.

-Recognition on our website

-SENT sweatshirt (choice of style)

-Occasional behind-the-scenes updates or personal thank-you notes from our team.

-A framed piece of art or handcrafted item from one of our partner communities, a lasting reminder of the lives their generosity touches.

-A video message from our leadership team sharing updates from the field