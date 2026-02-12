Seneca Valley Foundation's Gift of Hope Golf Classic, Presented by Massaro Corporation
Gold Level Sponsors
$4,000
All Gold Level Sponsors will receive:
- Two complimentary foursomes
- Signage at registration & reception
- One hole & pin flag
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Gold Level Sponsors will receive:
- Two complimentary foursomes
- Signage at registration & reception
- One hole & pin flag
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Silver Level Sponsors
$3,000
All Silver Level Sponsors will receive:
- One complimentary foursome
- Signage at reception
- One hole & pin flag
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Silver Level Sponsors will receive:
- One complimentary foursome
- Signage at reception
- One hole & pin flag
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Bronze Level - Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,000
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Bronze Level - Skills Prize Contest Sponsor
$2,000
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Bronze Level - Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Bronze Level - Dinner Sponsor
$1,500
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Bronze Level - Cocktail Sponsor
$1,500
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Bronze Level - SWAG Sponsor
$1,500
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Bronze Level - Hole-in-1 Contest Sponsor
$1,000
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition at reception & on website
Extraordinary - Hole Sponsor
$500
All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
Extraordinary - Morning Refreshment Sponsor
$500
All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
Extraordinary - Heads-or-Tails Game Sponsor
$500
All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:
- Event Signage
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
Full-Page Advertising Sponsor
$200
All Full-Page Advertising Sponsors will receive:
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
All Full-Page Advertising Sponsors will receive:
- Full-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
Half-Page Advertising Sponsor
$100
All Half-Page Advertising Sponsors will receive:
- Half-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
All Half-Page Advertising Sponsors will receive:
- Half-page ad in presentation
- Recognition on website
All Golf Foursomes will receive:
- Lunch provided at the turn
- Buffet dinner served at approx. 3 p.m.
All Golf Foursomes will receive:
- Lunch provided at the turn
- Buffet dinner served at approx. 3 p.m.
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