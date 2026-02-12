Seneca Valley Foundation

Offered by

Seneca Valley Foundation

About this shop

Seneca Valley Foundation's Gift of Hope Golf Classic, Presented by Massaro Corporation

Gold Level Sponsors
$4,000

All Gold Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Two complimentary foursomes
  • Signage at registration & reception
  • One hole & pin flag
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Silver Level Sponsors
$3,000

All Silver Level Sponsors will receive:

  • One complimentary foursome
  • Signage at reception
  • One hole & pin flag
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Bronze Level - Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,000

All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Bronze Level - Skills Prize Contest Sponsor
$2,000

All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Bronze Level - Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Bronze Level - Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Bronze Level - Cocktail Sponsor
$1,500

All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Bronze Level - SWAG Sponsor
$1,500

All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Bronze Level - Hole-in-1 Contest Sponsor
$1,000

All Bronze Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition at reception & on website
0
Extraordinary - Hole Sponsor
$500

All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition on website
0
Extraordinary - Morning Refreshment Sponsor
$500

All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition on website
0
Extraordinary - Heads-or-Tails Game Sponsor
$500

All Extraordinary Level Sponsors will receive:

  • Event Signage
  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition on website
0
Full-Page Advertising Sponsor
$200

All Full-Page Advertising Sponsors will receive:

  • Full-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition on website
0
Half-Page Advertising Sponsor
$100

All Half-Page Advertising Sponsors will receive:

  • Half-page ad in presentation
  • Recognition on website
0
Golf Foursomes
$700

All Golf Foursomes will receive:


  • Lunch provided at the turn
  • Buffet dinner served at approx. 3 p.m.
0
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