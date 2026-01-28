Seneca Valley Foundation

Offered by

Seneca Valley Foundation

About this shop

Seneca Valley Foundation's Gift of Hope Golf Classic 2026 - Shop

Bundle Card item
Bundle Card
$50

Bundle Card includes, per player, three mulligans, one bundle-card-raffle ticket, one free drink for dinner and entry into the putting contest (three attempts.) Only 100 Bundle Cards will be sold at the time of registration. No pre-sales.

Heads or Tails Game item
Heads or Tails Game
$20

A fun and exciting game is being added to our lineup - HEADS OR TAILS. We’ve taken the classic childhood favorite game of “Heads or Tails” and turned it into a high-stakes, high-energy showdown that everyone will be talking about! 💥 For just $20, you’ll be entered into the game of chance - guess “Heads or Tails”, and if you’re right, you move on! It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s anyone’s game! Keep guessing correctly and you’ll be one step closer to the grand prize of $500 CASH! 💰Be sure to buy your chance to play the day of the outing! Will YOU be the last one standing and going home with $500???

Raffle Baskets - 15 Tickets for $25 item
Raffle Baskets - 15 Tickets for $25
$25

Get 15 chances for the "We Are SV" Raffle Baskets

Raffle Baskets - 10 Tickets for $20 item
Raffle Baskets - 10 Tickets for $20
$20

Get 10 chances for the "We Are SV" Raffle Baskets

Putting Contest item
Putting Contest
$10

3 Attempts

Add a donation for Seneca Valley Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!