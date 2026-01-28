Seneca Valley Foundation's Gift of Hope Golf Classic 2026 - Shop

A fun and exciting game is being added to our lineup - HEADS OR TAILS. We’ve taken the classic childhood favorite game of “Heads or Tails” and turned it into a high-stakes, high-energy showdown that everyone will be talking about! 💥 For just $20, you’ll be entered into the game of chance - guess “Heads or Tails”, and if you’re right, you move on! It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s anyone’s game! Keep guessing correctly and you’ll be one step closer to the grand prize of $500 CASH! 💰Be sure to buy your chance to play the day of the outing! Will YOU be the last one standing and going home with $500???