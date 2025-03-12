SeneGALA 2025 Silent Auction

Join Scot Mackie on the world famous golf club for a round! Mutually agreed upon date. Accompanied round.
Hampshire Round of Golf for 4
$250
Starting bid
Golf cart and green fees included!
Fair Harbor $250 Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
Company founded by former club alumns selling beach and swim ware. $250 gift certificate.
WORLD #1 Peter Nicol Squash Lesson
$100
Starting bid
>$250 Value! Elevate your game with a private squash lesson from Peter Nicol, former World Number 1 for 5 years and four-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist. This exclusive session occurs at Nicol Squash, a premier facility located at 476 West 42nd Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, Peter's expert coaching will help refine your skills and strategy.
$50 gift card to Sweetgreen
$30
Starting bid
Gift Card Bundle
$50
Starting bid
A bundle of 5 $25 gift cards for some of our favorite stores in Larchmont: 10538 Bicycles, Stanz Cafe, Larchmont Tavern, La La Tacqueria and Love Bella. $125 value! You know you will probably go to each of these stores this summer. If you win this auction item, you will enjoy the restaurants you love and will be giving your money to a great cause at the same time! WIN WIN!
Squash Lesson and Month Membership
$50
Starting bid
$300 VALUE! 1 free month of membership for either one of the following options:
• 1 adult (value $145)
• 1 junior (value $105)
The membership gives you:
✓ Member rate for extra activities
✓ Free access to the courts for a month
Mon-Thurs 9am-9pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat + Sun 9am-5pm
(summer hours will apply, once finalized)
✓ For adult player, free access to Sat. and Sun. adult round robin
(9:00-10:30 am)
➢ In addition, you will receive a 45-minute private lesson
to be scheduled at your convenience during the month of your
membership
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
This gift certificate will expire on Dec 31st, 2025.
One hour Sports Mental Training Session
$40
Starting bid
Hadrian Stiff is the director and founder of elitesquash. He has over 20 years coaching experience with a proven track records producing top players including 3x national junior champions and 12x regional champions. Hadrian has been coach to some of the world best professionals including World @1 and World champion Mohamed El Shorbady, World #4 Marwan El Shorbagy and World #7 Joelle King. Hadrian’s coaching method is centered around a positive and relaxed relationship between the mind and the body, this allows learning to occur as a sensory process which each player will feel and own.
One session with Hadrian can help you or your child improve your mental game, change your approach to the sport, increase your confidence and have more fun!
Month of Fencing Classes
$20
Starting bid
One month of fencing class at Sheridan Fencing Academy in Mamaroneck with coaches having over 10 years of experience for children of any age.
Music Lesson with Dr. Sinsabaugh
$50
Starting bid
One 30 minute string lesson to be used by June 15, 2025 with Dr Katherine Sinsabaugh.
Dr S, as she is known throughout the community, was the Orchestra Director at Mamaroneck Ave Elementary School. Dr S tutors a number of our students at MHS and colleges in the surrounding communities. Dr S also plays with the Cara Quartet who often performs in our area.
Steven Taylor Family or Couple Portrait + Hotel
$75
Starting bid
World-renowned Photographic Portrait Artist Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville will create a 14-inch textured canvas fine art piece portrait of your family in his studio. Yale’s portraits are displayed in the most elegant homes around the world. Each portrait is a work of art, an investment in your family history. Also included is a one-night stay at The Old Mille Inn, the evening before your portrait session, valued at 3000.
Hair Cut at VISIONS OF TOMORROW
$60
Starting bid
I love this place. Everyone has to get their hair cut, right? Might as well have the money go to a good cause while you are doing it! This certificate is worth $100 for any service at Visions of Tomorrow on Boston Post Road.
$100 gift certificate for Gisele's Hair Salon
$30
Starting bid
Treat yourself! This certificate is worth $100 at Gisele's Hair Salon.
Free hour tutoring session
$40
Starting bid
$295 value - Work with a highly qualified and dedicated SAT/ACT instructor who can provide a personalized approach to each student's specific needs.
Ultherapy Full Face Treatment by The Formula
$100
Starting bid
A $3500 value! Ultherpy is a non -invasive cosmetic procedure that uses focused, ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen production deep within the skin. It's primarily used to lift and tighten acreas like the face, neck, chin and brow, and improve decolletage lines and wrinkles.
3 blow drys at The Beauty Room + Hair Spray
$70
Starting bid
A $250 value! This is a great deal and will keep you looking gorgeous all summer! I'm bidding on this one! Plus Amika finishing hairspray — Amika headstrong intense hold hairspray provides a strong hold without weighing down. Amika's 11 award-winning haircare collections are cruelty free, kind & clean.
60 minute facial
$80
Starting bid
A $299 value! Our facials are performed using the Preima DermaFacial device that combines 5 powerful technologies to reach different layers of the skin, This high-tech treatment uses a sophisticated skincare smart device combined with state-of-the-art dermatological technologies such as microdermabrasion, microcurrent, radio frequency, and ultrasound to deliver custom skin treatments that even out the skin tone, restore firmness, improve elasticity, reduce wrinkles, blemishes, and dullness, define favial contours and create and all-around youthful glow. Our expert aesteticians will target your unique skin concerns and leave you feelings rejuvenated and refreshed.
Two Private Megaformer Session
$40
Starting bid
Megaformer training is a full body workout that combine strength training, cardio, core work, flexibility, and balance to give you the most efficient and effective workout available. This class is high-intensity and low-impact all on a patented mega-machine called the Megaformer.
We focus on slow, controlled movements with spring resistance for a full body burn!
Studio 50: Unlimited Monthly Membership
$60
Starting bid
At Studio50 our mission is to make you HEALTHIER & HAPPIER! We offer all of your favorite workouts under one roof because we know that cross training is where the magic happens! It is our passion to provide the most effective calorie torching, muscle building, low impact workouts available on the market today… while making it FUN!
We offer: MEGA: Lagree Fitness performed on patented machines called Megaformers SCORCH HIIT: high intensity low impact hot HIIT classes to torch calories Hot Barre: Sculpt, tone & lengthen your muscles while you sweat! Hot Yoga classes: cultivates strength, flexibility, focus, & balance *all our hot classes are performed at 100 degrees in infrared heat. The infrared heat increases calorie burn, detoxification, circulation & muscle recovery. It also improves skin and cellulite appearance.
2 weeks unlimited training + $100 off membership
$30
Starting bid
UBX [pronounced you-box] delivers a unique mix of boxing and strength training across a 12 round circuit in under 45 minutes.
1 hour math tutoring session
$30
Starting bid
For over 7 years, Lauren has tutored middle, high school and college students. She is an amazing teacher (and my kids ADORE her). Her specialties:
* Pre-Algebra through Calculus 3
* Preparing students for the New York State Regents Exam, AP Exam, or other end of year assessments
* Discussing the student’s progress with parents and formulate a plan for further improvement
College Dorm Bundle
$25
Starting bid
Everything your child will need when they head off to school! A pillow, set of sheets, mattress cover and a handy laundry basket!! A $300 value!
Coffee and Love Poem by John Kenney
$50
Starting bid
John Kenney is a New York Times best selling author of Love Poems for Married People and is also a MHS dad! John will meet with one lucky couple for coffee and croissants, get to know them and their relationship/family and write a personalized love poem just for them!
See by Chloe Poncho
$15
Starting bid
Gorgeous and fashionable!! Over the years the Chloé label has became synomous with a sort of bohemian flare; best charactorized by its soft, airy, whimsical creations. Some of the labels most prominent designers have been Karl Lagerfeld, Martine Sitbon, Stella McCartney, Pheobe Philo, and Paulo Melim Andersson.
Tiffany's Stationary Set
$30
Starting bid
An $80 value, gorgeous letter writing paper and envelopes from the jeweler of jewelers. It's gotta be nice! Besides, who doesn't like opening up that turquoise box?
Wellness Basket
$60
Starting bid
A $200 value. A gorgeous bag filled with a candle, cozy blanket, and oozing with wellness vibes. Treat yourself! (The bag alone is worth it!) Also comes with a basket with a variety of bathroom/self-care items.
Cooking Themed Basket
$20
Starting bid
Basket of cooking equipment to upgrade any kitchen.
Movie Night Basket
$20
Starting bid
A cute board game, cozy blanket, some snacks, all in a cute basket--perfect set up for a fun night of Netflix!
Beer Basket + Lifetime Supply of Beer Shirts
$40
Starting bid
12 Beer Shirts (feel free to share), 2 visors, 12 Coozies, 12 pack of Samuel Adams Summer Ale, 12 beer Samuel Adams Variety Pack, 2 12-can Dogfish Head IPA Variety Packs
Coffee Themed Basket
$30
Starting bid
Who among us is not addicted to Starbucks? This basket is filled with goodies from our favorite place: coffee, two venti cups, snacks, all in a cute basket.
Catering and Baked Goods Basket
$50
Starting bid
Basket of freshly home baked goods and a family meal delivered from local caterer, Foods By Nicole.
Includes- 1 family meal for 4 ppl (1$100 value), complimentary delivery
1 dozen double chocolate cookies
1 dozen brown butter chocolate chip cookies
Granola w nuts
Middle School: 3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring
$40
Starting bid
$300 Value
Personalized one-on-one tutoring to support middle school students in key subjects such as Math, Science, English, and History.
SAT/High School: 3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring
$50
Starting bid
$600 Value
Personalized one-on-one tutoring either in SAT or to support high school students in key subjects such as Math, Science, English, and History, including AP Courses.
Salon K Blowdry and Fusio-Dose
$50
Starting bid
Blowdry and Fusio-Dose Treatment at Salon K!
YSL: Black opium Collection
$25
Starting bid
$250 value.
Black Opium Eau de Parfum, a gourmand fragrance with opening notes of adrenaline-rich coffee and the sweet sensuality of vanilla that recline into the softness of white flowers for a young, modern scent.
This three-piece gift set is dressed in a couture-inspired nude box featuring a tri-colored Cassandre to embody the blossoming freshness of Spring. Made with 100% cardboard sourced from sustainably managed forests (FSC™). YSL Beauty is committed to reducing our environmental impact.
Set Includes:
3.0 oz. Black Opium Eau de Parfum Spray
0.33 oz. Black Opium Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
Deluxe Mini Loveshine Lip Oil Stick- Shade 44 Nude Lavalliere
About The Fragrance
Black Opium Eau de Parfum is the seductively intoxicating women’s fragrance The opening notes of adrenaline-rich coffee and the sweet sensuality of vanilla recline into the softness of white flowers for a young, modern scent.
Key Notes: Coffee, Vanilla, White Flowers
Scent Family: Warm & Spicy Gourmand
Prada Men's Cologne
$20
Starting bid
$150 Value.
This gift set features Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Parfum. The sensual men's cologne by Prada combines masculine intensity and sophistication through pioneering technology and the finest ingredients. An invigorating burst of grapefruit essence is contrasted with the woody vibrancy of incense and a rich vanilla bean accord.
Product Features
GIFT SET INCLUDES:
Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 oz.; Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, 0.33 oz.
FRAGRANCE FAMILY:
Fresh
KEY NOTES:
Grapefruit Essence, Incense, Vanilla Bean Accord
HOW TO USE:
Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body; apply in the creases of your knees and elbows for a longer-lasting, stronger scent
