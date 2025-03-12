SeneGALA 2025 Silent Auction

Hadrian Stiff is the director and founder of elitesquash. He has over 20 years coaching experience with a proven track records producing top players including 3x national junior champions and 12x regional champions. Hadrian has been coach to some of the world best professionals including World @1 and World champion Mohamed El Shorbady, World #4 Marwan El Shorbagy and World #7 Joelle King. Hadrian’s coaching method is centered around a positive and relaxed relationship between the mind and the body, this allows learning to occur as a sensory process which each player will feel and own. One session with Hadrian can help you or your child improve your mental game, change your approach to the sport, increase your confidence and have more fun!

Hadrian Stiff is the director and founder of elitesquash. He has over 20 years coaching experience with a proven track records producing top players including 3x national junior champions and 12x regional champions. Hadrian has been coach to some of the world best professionals including World @1 and World champion Mohamed El Shorbady, World #4 Marwan El Shorbagy and World #7 Joelle King. Hadrian’s coaching method is centered around a positive and relaxed relationship between the mind and the body, this allows learning to occur as a sensory process which each player will feel and own. One session with Hadrian can help you or your child improve your mental game, change your approach to the sport, increase your confidence and have more fun!

More details...