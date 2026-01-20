Charlotte Senior Ball

Pre-sale tickets for the 1st ever Senior Ball are done, now they are open to the general public. Get yours at the link below TODAY before we sell out!! ↙️↙️↙️





Ticket will include a dinner, salad bar, DJ (with his infamous 360 photo booth), plus photography provided by Jolana Hollister from The Photography Experience! All additional donations are greatly appreciated as well.





Ticket price is subsidized this first year through partnerships with Community Bank and our amazing Platinum Sponsors (check them out here https://charlottecca.org/sponsors) so take advantage of this year's pricing!