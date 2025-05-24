2026 Senior Boosters Store

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About this shop
Let’s give our grads a night to remember! Jag Night is an all-night, chaperoned celebration happening right after graduation. Students will be transported to a safe, secret location for an unforgettable evening filled with food, games, entertainment, and more. It’s the perfect way for them to celebrate their big milestone in a secure environment.
SHHHHH! It's top secret and a surprise for the GRADS!!!!
Early bird ticket prices are available now! There is NOT A physical ticket! You will be contacted closer to the event by our Jag Night Committee with the waiver and additional info.
We need parent volunteers to help make this amazing event possible. Your time and support will ensure the night runs smoothly and safely. PLEASE SHARE WITH ALL NCHS PARENTS!
Questions or want to get involved? Contact [email protected]. More details will be shared as we get closer to the date.
Blankets should be here beginning of October. Free decal with purchase of blanket.
2 designs available-Large jag head on the front and choice of allover jag print on the back(option 1) or small jag heads(option 2).
Surprise a North Creek Class of 2026 Senior with a fun flock of purple flamingos!
Standard Flocking ($50): plastic flamingos, a door, and a yard sign placed by volunteers - nothing for you to do! Our purple friends will hang out for 3 days and then migrate to another home!
After placing your order, a volunteer will send you a Google form via email to complete the process. Orders are processed Sunday evenings. For questions, email us at [email protected]
Surprise a North Creek Class of 2026 Senior with a fun flock of purple flamingos!
Front Door Flocking ($30): cardstock flamingos and a door sign taped by volunteers - no setup required; you keep the paper flamingos!
After placing your order, a volunteer will send you a Google form via email to complete the process. Orders are processed Sunday evenings. For questions, email us at [email protected]
Show your Jag Pride with a Spirit button of your favorite student.
If ordered online someone will reach out within 48 hours for the photo you would like used.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!