2026 Senior Boosters Store

Let’s give our grads a night to remember! Jag Night is an all-night, chaperoned celebration happening right after graduation. Students will be transported to a safe, secret location for an unforgettable evening filled with food, games, entertainment, and more. It’s the perfect way for them to celebrate their big milestone in a secure environment.





SHHHHH! It's top secret and a surprise for the GRADS!!!!





Early bird ticket prices are available now! There is NOT A physical ticket! You will be contacted closer to the event by our Jag Night Committee with the waiver and additional info.

We need parent volunteers to help make this amazing event possible. Your time and support will ensure the night runs smoothly and safely. PLEASE SHARE WITH ALL NCHS PARENTS!





Questions or want to get involved? Contact [email protected]. More details will be shared as we get closer to the date.