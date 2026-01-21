Parents For Pride Inc

Parents For Pride Inc

Senior Celebration 2026 Sponsorship

Hypnotist Donation $4000
Hypnotist Show for the Senior Class

Prize Patrol - $30,000
All seniors who attend will receive multiple prizes.

Entertainment - $8,000
We are looking to include entertainment such as DJ, Casino Tables, and Bull Riding. Depending on Donations will dictate what will be offered.

Cash Cube Sponsor - $4,000
We offer a cash cube for the seniors to win a ticket to see how much they can collect.

Food Sponsor
This provides a night of food and drinks for the kids to enjoy the evening. This will not succeed without food.

Miscellanous Sponsor
This gives you an opportunity to share what you can to help support the senior class celebration.

Powder Puff - Closed
$500
Closed
$3,000
Photo Booth
$1,500

Two donations of $750 are welcome or the whole amount.

