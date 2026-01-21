Senior Celebration 2026 Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Hypnotist Show for the Senior Class
All seniors who attend will receive multiple prizes.
We are looking to include entertainment such as DJ, Casino Tables, and Bull Riding. Depending on Donations will dictate what will be offered.
We offer a cash cube for the seniors to win a ticket to see how much they can collect.
This provides a night of food and drinks for the kids to enjoy the evening. This will not succeed without food.
This gives you an opportunity to share what you can to help support the senior class celebration.
Two donations of $750 are welcome or the whole amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!