Senior Class of 2027 Events

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About this event
Party ticket, + Pick and Paint Parking lot painting ( includes $75 refundable deposit for parking lot spot). This $75 will be returned to you upon repainting your spot for 2027. This is a $25 savings offered in Aug 2026 ONLY. All information will be sent via email. Please be on the look out! 🎨
Grants entry to the Senior All Night Event after graduation with access to ALL amenities and activities including transportation. Price will go up to $140 on 8/31
Parking Lot Painting is $75. There is a $75 deposit that is included in the price above. This cost is returned to you once your parking spot is painted back in May of 2027. This is a great SLE tradition. Let's keep it going. Paint your parking spot, enjoy parking in style all year long.🎨
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