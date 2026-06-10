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Senior All Night Event

About this event

Senior Class of 2027 Events

Combo Package- Parking Lot Painting and Party Ticket
$250
Available until Aug 31

Party ticket, + Pick and Paint Parking lot painting ( includes $75 refundable deposit for parking lot spot). This $75 will be returned to you upon repainting your spot for 2027. This is a $25 savings offered in Aug 2026 ONLY. All information will be sent via email. Please be on the look out! 🎨

Senior All Night Party Event Ticket- Door Buster Price
$125
Available until Aug 31

Grants entry to the Senior All Night Event after graduation with access to ALL amenities and activities including transportation. Price will go up to $140 on 8/31

Parking Lot Painting Only- Pick and Paint
$150

Parking Lot Painting is $75. There is a $75 deposit that is included in the price above. This cost is returned to you once your parking spot is painted back in May of 2027. This is a great SLE tradition. Let's keep it going. Paint your parking spot, enjoy parking in style all year long.🎨

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