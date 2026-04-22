Pikes Peak Justice And Pro Bono Center Inc

Hosted by

Pikes Peak Justice And Pro Bono Center Inc

About this event

Senior Law Day

1514 N Hancock Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits:

  • Before plenary session begins: you will be thanked by organizers and have 5 minutes to highlight your organization
  • Premier Individual table placement
  • Name and logo on advertising leading ip to event*
  • Name and logo on all printed materials**

*When sent to [email protected] by August 1st, 2026

** When sent to [email protected] by October 1st, 2026

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Benefits:

  • Before plenary session begins: you will be thanked by organizers and have 3 minutes to highlight your organization
  • Premier Individual table placement
  • Name and logo on advertising leading ip to event*
  • Name and logo on all printed materials**

*When sent to [email protected] by August 1st, 2026

** When sent to [email protected] by October 1st, 2026

Gold Sponsor
$750

Benefits:

  • Individual Table
  • Name and logo on advertising leading ip to event*
  • Name and logo on all printed materials**

*When sent to [email protected] by August 1st, 2026

** When sent to [email protected] by October 1st, 2026

Silver Sponsor
$500

Benefits:

  • Shared Table
  • Name and logo on advertising leading ip to event*
  • Name and logo on all printed materials**

*When sent to [email protected] by August 1st, 2026

** When sent to [email protected] by October 1st, 2026

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Benefits:

  • Common Table to display information*
  • Name and logo on all printed materials**

* Perfect if you want to share your information but can not man a table!

** When sent to [email protected] by October 1st, 2026

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