Senior Parent Booster Club's Shop

About this shop
Celebrate your senior with a personalized message on the school screens -featuring their photo and special note just for them.
You will receive a Thank You Email with the link to upload your photo(s) and message!
Celebrate your senior with a personalized message on the school screens -featuring their photo and special note just for them.
You will receive a Thank You Email with the link to upload your photo(s) and message!
Recycled and Handmade
One-of-a Kind
Sold as is!
Limited supply!
Pick will be scheduled soon!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!