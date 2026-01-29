Senior Parent Booster Club

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Senior Parent Booster Club

About this shop

Senior Parent Booster Club's Shop

Senior Shout-Out Option 1 item
Senior Shout-Out Option 1
$15

Celebrate your senior with a personalized message on the school screens -featuring their photo and special note just for them.


You will receive a Thank You Email with the link to upload your photo(s) and message!

Senior Shout-Out Option 2 item
Senior Shout-Out Option 2
$20

Celebrate your senior with a personalized message on the school screens -featuring their photo and special note just for them.


You will receive a Thank You Email with the link to upload your photo(s) and message!

Class of 2026 Yard Sign item
Class of 2026 Yard Sign
$10

Recycled and Handmade

One-of-a Kind

Sold as is!

Limited supply!

Pick will be scheduled soon!

Add a donation for Senior Parent Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!