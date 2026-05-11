Senior Picnic Family RSVP

You do not need to RSVP or Pay for your student. This event is covered by their activities fee and our generous donors.





Please RSVP for any friends or family that are attending the Senior Picnic Lunch. This ticketing system helps us off set the cost of lunch for you and your family. This is a Pay What You Can ticket. As your family is able, please pay what you can to enjoy lunch. Donations above and beyond will go directly into our Senior Events Fund.





We want all families to attend as they are able and enjoy the festivities! Collecting a small fee just helps us keep our head and food counts accurate to be able to host you well.