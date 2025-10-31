Senior Player Memory Items

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About this event
Pick only 1 jersey option per player please!
Pick only 1 jersey option per player please!
Please only pick 1 Helmet option
This is for anyone who wants to purchase but has not paid previously when ordered. Please only pick one helmet option per child
This is for anyone who wants to purchase but it is currently not in an Axiom. The cost is TBD and we will reach out once we hear from Coach.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!