Tippecanoe Senior Services

Hosted by

Tippecanoe Senior Services

About this event

Senior Prom 2026

115 N 5th St

Lafayette, IN 47901, USA

TSS Member Admission for Singles
$30

Current TSS members can grab an individual ticket for a discounted rate of $30.



TSS Member Admission for Couples
$50

TSS Member Price (Couples): TSS Members attending as a pair can take advantage of our special couple's price of $50.

Non-TSS Member Admission for Singles
$60

Want to join the fun? Non-TSS Member Price (Singles): Individual tickets for non-TSS members are available for $60.

Non-TSS Member Admission for Couples
$100

﻿﻿Looking for a fun night out?

Non-TSS Member Price (Couples): The non-TSS member rate for a pair of tickets is set at $100.00

Singles Drink Tickets
$7.50

Pre-order up to 2 tickets for alcoholic drinks $7.50 a piece. The day of event drink cost will be $10.00+ at the venue bar.

Couples Drink Tickets
$7.50

Pre-order up to 4 tickets for alcoholic drinks $7.50 a piece. The day of event drink cost will be $10.00+ at the venue bar.

Add a donation for Tippecanoe Senior Services

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