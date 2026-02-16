Senior Prom 2026

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About this event
Current TSS members can grab an individual ticket for a discounted rate of $30.
TSS Member Price (Couples): TSS Members attending as a pair can take advantage of our special couple's price of $50.
Want to join the fun? Non-TSS Member Price (Singles): Individual tickets for non-TSS members are available for $60.
Looking for a fun night out?
Non-TSS Member Price (Couples): The non-TSS member rate for a pair of tickets is set at $100.00
Pre-order up to 2 tickets for alcoholic drinks $7.50 a piece. The day of event drink cost will be $10.00+ at the venue bar.
Pre-order up to 4 tickets for alcoholic drinks $7.50 a piece. The day of event drink cost will be $10.00+ at the venue bar.
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