Senior Prom Party and Charter Bus

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About this event
Enjoy the pre prom party with pictures before your senior heads out on the bus. Then it's time for you to relax and enjoy with dinner and cocktails.
Enjoy Pre-Prom dinner and sodas, pictures with friends, and a seat on the charter bus.
Matching set = $55.00
Single Boutonnieres = $25.00
Single wrist Corsages = $40.00
I can customize ribbon color and type of flower to compliment what colors you're wearing.
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