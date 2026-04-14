Senior Recognition Ball Gloves

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This option includes the purchase of the gloves, the alteration fee, the travel fee to have alterations done on site at the tea, and the dry cleaning fee so the gloves can be cleaned after the photo sessions in preparation for wearing at the Senior Recognition Ball.
This includes the purchase of the gloves, the alteration fee, and the dry cleaning fee as the gloves must be cleaned after the photos sessions in preparation for the Ball. The purchaser will be responsible for making an appointment with the Alteration specialist and having their daughter's gloves altered before their summer photo session.
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