Hosted by

National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

About this event

Senior Recognition Ball Gloves

Glove purchase with onsite alteration fitting at the Tea
$65

This option includes the purchase of the gloves, the alteration fee, the travel fee to have alterations done on site at the tea, and the dry cleaning fee so the gloves can be cleaned after the photo sessions in preparation for wearing at the Senior Recognition Ball.

Glove Purchase without travel alterations
$49

This includes the purchase of the gloves, the alteration fee, and the dry cleaning fee as the gloves must be cleaned after the photos sessions in preparation for the Ball. The purchaser will be responsible for making an appointment with the Alteration specialist and having their daughter's gloves altered before their summer photo session.

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