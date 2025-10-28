Needville Project Graduation

Hosted by

Needville Project Graduation

About this event

Senior Serve

Table Deposit
$50

This deposit is required for every table your senior has and is non-refundable.


Deposit is due by Jaunary 15, 2026.

6 Person Table Balance
$220

This is the remining balance for each 6 person table after the 50 deposit is paid.


This payment is due no later than February 3, 2026.

8 Person Table Balance
$310

This is the remining balance for each 8 person table after the 50 deposit is paid.


This payment is due no later than February 3, 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!