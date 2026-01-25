Senior Social 2026

Hosted by
About this event
To help us plan and ensure everyone has a seat, we ask for a $5.00 reservation fee. Seating is limited, and this popular, well-attended event draws a crowd each year, so we encourage you to reserve early!
Your small reservation fee secures your spot for an afternoon filled with a delicious lunch, wonderful entertainment, a special gift from the Chamber, and meaningful time to socialize and connect.
It’s a small investment for a big experience you won’t want to miss!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!