The Senior Student of the Month recognition is a program supported by the Newport-Priest River Rotary Club that honors outstanding graduating high school seniors from the local area for exemplary character and community involvement. Rather than focusing solely on academic or athletic achievement, the award highlights students who demonstrate admirable traits such as compassion, kindness, strong work ethic, respect, responsibility, and volunteerism. Sponsored by local supporters, this monthly recognition celebrates young leaders who embody Rotary’s values and positively impact their schools and communities.