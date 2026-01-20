Vantage Aging

Senior Summit 2026

3204 Ridgewood Rd

Fairlawn, OH 44333, USA

Early Bird Attorney Ticket
$85
Available until Apr 4

An all-day ticket includes breakfast, lunch, and CLE credits. (Pending 6.5 and perhaps some professional conduct as well) Early Bird price ends 4/4/26 at 5 p.m.


Credits available include Attorneys, Social workers, counselors, nurses (via reciprocity between CSWMFT and OBN), and LNHA.  

Early Bird Social Worker and General Admission Ticket
$65
Available until Apr 4

Includes CEUs if applicable, breakfast, and lunch. Approximate CEUs: 6.5 hours to be updated. Early Bird price ends 4/4/26 at 5 p.m.


  

General Attorney tickets -
$96

An all-day ticket includes breakfast, lunch, and CLE credits. (Pending 6.5 and perhaps some professional conduct as well).


  

General Social work/General Admission
$80

Includes CEUs, where applicable—approximately 6.5 hrs. to be updated—breakfast and lunch.


  

Gold Level Sponsorship
$5,000
Available until Apr 10

Total of 10 attendees: Friday conference, including CLEs and CEUs if applicable


Conference booth space, including a six-foot table, two chairs (2 attendees)


Conference seating for 8 - seating at reserved tables in the conference


Logo present in advertising for the event


Full-page ad in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday

events


Preferred expo booth, six-ft table, for the public expo on Wednesday event


Name mentioned on social media with a link to the company website or social media


Name/Logo on signage at Friday and Wednesday events

Silver Sponsor Level
$2,500
Available until Apr 10

Total 8 attendees: Friday conference, including CLEs and CEUs if applicable


Conference booth space, including a six-foot table, two chairs (2 attendees)


Conference seating for 6 - seating at reserved tables in the conference


Half page in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday

events


Preferred expo booth, six-ft table, for the public expo on Wednesday event


Name mentioned on social media with a link to the company website or social media


Name/Logo on signage at Friday and Wednesday events

Summit Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Apr 10

Total of 4 attendees for the conference


Conference booth space, including a six-foot table, two chairs (2 attendees)


Seating at the Friday conference for 2 -

seating at reserved tables in the conference


Quarter page in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday


Expo booth, six-ft table, for public expo for

Wednesday event


Name mentioned on social media and signage at the event


Name/Logo on signage at Friday and

Wednesday events

Mature Sponsor
$500
Available until Apr 10

Total of 2 attendees for conference seating at the reserved tables in the conference


Listing in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday


Expo booth, six-ft table, for public expo for the Wednesday event


Name and logo on social media and signage at the event

Special Bar Association Member Level
$250
Available until Apr 10

Two attendees at the conference, including CLEs where applicable.


Name/Logo on signage at the event


Listing in the Summit Program Guide given out at the event


Two attendees at the conference, including CLEs where applicable.

Name/Logo on signage at the event

Listing in the Summit Program Guide given out at the event


Special WR Senior Coalition Association or SSAMA Member
$250
Available until Apr 10

Two attendees at the conference,

including CLEs or CEUs where applicable.


Listing in the Summit Program Guide given out at the event


Name/Logo on signage at the event


Expo booth, six-ft table, for public expo for the Wednesday event


Credits available include Attorneys, Social workers, counselors, nurses (via reciprocity between CSWMFT and OBN), and LNHA.

Ad only - Full Page
$250
Available until Apr 10

Ad in program guide: Full-page $250. The target audience includes those who work in the older adult community, attorneys, and social workers - Decision Makers and older adults attending the expo.

Ad Only - Half Page
$150
Available until Apr 10

Ad in program guide: Half-page, $150. Target audience: those working in the older adult community, attorneys, and social workers - Decision Makers and older adults at the expo.

Conference sponsors with code
Free

This ticket is for those who have already paid for their conference sponsorship.




Non-profit Booth for Wednesday, May 6 - Public EXPO ONLY
$100
Available until Apr 9

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 -

Senior Summit 2026 Booth Information


May 6, 2026, St George’s Fellowship Hall

A Senior Expo is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. St George’s 3204

Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333


All booths should provide a service, an enriching activity, or a volunteer sign-up for seniors or their families, in addition to sharing information about your organization. (For example, health

screening, chair massages, etc.).


Very limited for-profit spaces are available. Non-profits and government agencies are encouraged. (For-profits, please call or email before registering. Lisa Mansfield (330) 620-1485, or [email protected]).


The day will include booths, break-out sessions, and other activities targeted for seniors and their families. Snacks and a light lunch will be available free to the first 500 attendees. There will be entertainment and education.


Vendor setup time information soon.

Vendors must arrive and be in place by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Parking will be in lots nearby. (The nearest lot will be reserved for seniors and handicap parking.)


More information to follow.


Refreshments are available for vendors. We hope to provide shuttles.


SPONSORSHIP/BOOTH DEADLINE for publication in booklet is APRIL 10, 2026.

Booth For-profits, please call or email before registering.
$150
Available until Apr 9

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 -




































