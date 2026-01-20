Wednesday, May 6, 2026 -

Senior Summit 2026 Booth Information





May 6, 2026, St George’s Fellowship Hall

A Senior Expo is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. St George’s 3204

Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333





All booths should provide a service, an enriching activity, or a volunteer sign-up for seniors or their families, in addition to sharing information about your organization. (For example, health

screening, chair massages, etc.).





Very limited for-profit spaces are available. Non-profits and government agencies are encouraged. (For-profits, please call or email before registering.

Lisa Mansfield (330) 620-1485, or [email protected]).





The day will include booths, break-out sessions, and other activities targeted for seniors and their families. Snacks and a light lunch will be available free to the first 500 attendees. There will be entertainment and education.





Vendor setup time information soon.

Vendors must arrive and be in place by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Parking will be in lots nearby.





(The nearest lot will be reserved for seniors and handicap parking.) More information to follow.

Refreshments are available for vendors. We hope to provide shuttles.





SPONSORSHIP/BOOTH DEADLINE for publication in booklet is APRIL 10, 2026.