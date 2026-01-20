Senior Summit 2026

Hosted by
About this event
An all-day ticket includes breakfast, lunch, and CLE credits. (Pending 6.5 and perhaps some professional conduct as well) Early Bird price ends 4/4/26 at 5 p.m.
Credits available include Attorneys, Social workers, counselors, nurses (via reciprocity between CSWMFT and OBN), and LNHA.
Includes CEUs if applicable, breakfast, and lunch. Approximate CEUs: 6.5 hours to be updated. Early Bird price ends 4/4/26 at 5 p.m.
An all-day ticket includes breakfast, lunch, and CLE credits. (Pending 6.5 and perhaps some professional conduct as well).
Includes CEUs, where applicable—approximately 6.5 hrs. to be updated—breakfast and lunch.
Total of 10 attendees: Friday conference, including CLEs and CEUs if applicable
Conference booth space, including a six-foot table, two chairs (2 attendees)
Conference seating for 8 - seating at reserved tables in the conference
Logo present in advertising for the event
Full-page ad in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday
events
Preferred expo booth, six-ft table, for the public expo on Wednesday event
Name mentioned on social media with a link to the company website or social media
Name/Logo on signage at Friday and Wednesday events
Total 8 attendees: Friday conference, including CLEs and CEUs if applicable
Conference booth space, including a six-foot table, two chairs (2 attendees)
Conference seating for 6 - seating at reserved tables in the conference
Half page in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday
events
Preferred expo booth, six-ft table, for the public expo on Wednesday event
Name mentioned on social media with a link to the company website or social media
Name/Logo on signage at Friday and Wednesday events
Total of 4 attendees for the conference
Conference booth space, including a six-foot table, two chairs (2 attendees)
Seating at the Friday conference for 2 -
seating at reserved tables in the conference
Quarter page in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday
Expo booth, six-ft table, for public expo for
Wednesday event
Name mentioned on social media and signage at the event
Name/Logo on signage at Friday and
Wednesday events
Total of 2 attendees for conference seating at the reserved tables in the conference
Listing in the summit program guide given out on Friday and Wednesday
Expo booth, six-ft table, for public expo for the Wednesday event
Name and logo on social media and signage at the event
Two attendees at the conference, including CLEs where applicable.
Name/Logo on signage at the event
Listing in the Summit Program Guide given out at the event
Two attendees at the conference,
including CLEs or CEUs where applicable.
Listing in the Summit Program Guide given out at the event
Name/Logo on signage at the event
Expo booth, six-ft table, for public expo for the Wednesday event
Ad in program guide: Full-page $250. The target audience includes those who work in the older adult community, attorneys, and social workers - Decision Makers and older adults attending the expo.
Ad in program guide: Half-page, $150. Target audience: those working in the older adult community, attorneys, and social workers - Decision Makers and older adults at the expo.
This ticket is for those who have already paid for their conference sponsorship.
Wednesday, May 6, 2026 -
Senior Summit 2026 Booth Information
May 6, 2026, St George’s Fellowship Hall
A Senior Expo is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. St George’s 3204
Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333
All booths should provide a service, an enriching activity, or a volunteer sign-up for seniors or their families, in addition to sharing information about your organization. (For example, health
screening, chair massages, etc.).
Very limited for-profit spaces are available. Non-profits and government agencies are encouraged. (For-profits, please call or email before registering. Lisa Mansfield (330) 620-1485, or [email protected]).
The day will include booths, break-out sessions, and other activities targeted for seniors and their families. Snacks and a light lunch will be available free to the first 500 attendees. There will be entertainment and education.
Vendor setup time information soon.
Vendors must arrive and be in place by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Parking will be in lots nearby. (The nearest lot will be reserved for seniors and handicap parking.)
More information to follow.
Refreshments are available for vendors. We hope to provide shuttles.
SPONSORSHIP/BOOTH DEADLINE for publication in booklet is APRIL 10, 2026.
