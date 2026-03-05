Brighton Area Schools

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Brighton Area Schools

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Senior Survivor 26 T-Shirt Sales

Team Orange YOUTH (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Orange YOUTH (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Orange 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt

You will specify a size at check-out.

Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hilton to order an orange shirt.

Team Orange ADULT (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Orange ADULT (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Orange 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hilton to order an orange shirt.

Team Red YOUTH (Associated with Maltby Jr. Survivor) item
Team Red YOUTH (Associated with Maltby Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Red 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Maltby to order a Red shirt.

Team Red ADULT (Associated with Maltby Jr. Survivor) item
Team Red ADULT (Associated with Maltby Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Red 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Maltby to order a Red shirt.

Team Black YOUTH (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor) item
Team Black YOUTH (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Black 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hawkins to order a Black shirt.

Team Black ADULT (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor) item
Team Black ADULT (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Black 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hawkins to order a black shirt.

Team Yellow YOUTH (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor) item
Team Yellow YOUTH (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Yellow 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Spencer to order an Yellow shirt.

Team Yellow ADULT (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor) item
Team Yellow ADULT (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Yellow 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Spencer to order an Yellow shirt.

Team Pink YOUTH (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Pink YOUTH (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Pink 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Scranton to order an Pink shirt.

Team Pink ADULT (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Pink ADULT (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Pink 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Scranton to order an Pink shirt.

Team Green YOUTH (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Green YOUTH (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Green 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Scranton to order a green shirt.

Team Green ADULT (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Green ADULT (Associated with Scranton Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Green 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Scranton to order a green shirt.

Team Purple YOUTH (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor) item
Team Purple YOUTH (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Purple 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hawkins to order a purple shirt.

Team Purple ADULT (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor) item
Team Purple ADULT (Associated with Hawkins Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Purple 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hawkins to order a purple shirt

Team Teal ADULT (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Teal ADULT (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Teal 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hilton to order a teal shirt

Team Teal YOUTH (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor) item
Team Teal YOUTH (Associated with Hilton Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Teal 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hilton to order a teal shirt

Team Ash YOUTH (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor) item
Team Ash YOUTH (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Ash 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hornung to order an ash shirt.

Team Ash ADULT (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor) item
Team Ash ADULT (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Ash 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hornung to order an ash shirt.

Team Blue ADULT (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor) item
Team Blue ADULT (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Blue 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hornung to order a blue shirt.

Team Blue YOUTH (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor) item
Team Blue YOUTH (Associated with Hornung Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Blue 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Hornung to order a blue shirt.

Team Navy ADULT (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor) item
Team Navy ADULT (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor)
$15

ADULT sized Navy 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Spencer to order a blue shirt.

Team Navy YOUTH (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor) item
Team Navy YOUTH (Associated with Spencer Jr. Survivor)
$15

YOUTH sized Navy 2026 Senior Survivor Shirt
You will specify a size at check-out.
Shirts will be delivered to the school you specify on your order form.
You do not have to be from Spencer to order a blue shirt.

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