South Salem Saxons Education Foundation

Offered by

South Salem Saxons Education Foundation

About this shop

Class of 2026 Senior Swag

Hoodie Sweatshirt - Small item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Small item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Small item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Small
$35

Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.


·   8.5 oz./yd² (US)  80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles 

·   Classic fit

·   Jersey lined hood

·   Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams

·   Twill neck tape

·   1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband

·   Metal eyelets

·   Pouch pocket

·   Tear away label

Hoodie Sweatshirt - Medium item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Medium item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Medium item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Medium
$35

Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.


·   8.5 oz./yd² (US)  80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles 

·   Classic fit

·   Jersey lined hood

·   Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams

·   Twill neck tape

·   1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband

·   Metal eyelets

·   Pouch pocket

·   Tear away label

Hoodie Sweatshirt - Large item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Large item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Large item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - Large
$35

Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.


·   8.5 oz./yd² (US)  80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles 

·   Classic fit

·   Jersey lined hood

·   Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams

·   Twill neck tape

·   1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband

·   Metal eyelets

·   Pouch pocket

·   Tear away label

Hoodie Sweatshirt - X-Large item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - X-Large item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - X-Large item
Hoodie Sweatshirt - X-Large
$35

Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.


·   8.5 oz./yd² (US)  80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles 

·   Classic fit

·   Jersey lined hood

·   Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams

·   Twill neck tape

·   1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband

·   Metal eyelets

·   Pouch pocket

·   Tear away label

T-Shirt - Small item
T-Shirt - Small item
T-Shirt - Small item
T-Shirt - Small
$20

T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.


·   6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles

·   Modern classic fit

·   Classic width, rib collar

·   Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

·   Tear away label

T-Shirt - Medium item
T-Shirt - Medium item
T-Shirt - Medium item
T-Shirt - Medium
$20

T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.


·   6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles

·   Modern classic fit

·   Classic width, rib collar

·   Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

·   Tear away label

T-Shirt - Large item
T-Shirt - Large item
T-Shirt - Large item
T-Shirt - Large
$20

T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.


·   6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles

·   Modern classic fit

·   Classic width, rib collar

·   Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

·   Tear away label

T-Shirt - X-Large item
T-Shirt - X-Large item
T-Shirt - X-Large item
T-Shirt - X-Large
$20

T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.


·   6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles

·   Modern classic fit

·   Classic width, rib collar

·   Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

·   Tear away label

T-Shirt - X-Large (Copy) item
T-Shirt - X-Large (Copy) item
T-Shirt - X-Large (Copy) item
T-Shirt - X-Large (Copy)
$20

T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.


·   6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles

·   Modern classic fit

·   Classic width, rib collar

·   Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

·   Tear away label

T-Shirt - Small (Copy) item
T-Shirt - Small (Copy) item
T-Shirt - Small (Copy) item
T-Shirt - Small (Copy)
$20

T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.


·   6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles

·   Modern classic fit

·   Classic width, rib collar

·   Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

·   Tear away label

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!