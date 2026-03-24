Class of 2026 Senior Swag

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Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.
· 8.5 oz./yd² (US) 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles
· Classic fit
· Jersey lined hood
· Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams
· Twill neck tape
· 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband
· Metal eyelets
· Pouch pocket
· Tear away label
Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.
· 8.5 oz./yd² (US) 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles
· Classic fit
· Jersey lined hood
· Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams
· Twill neck tape
· 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband
· Metal eyelets
· Pouch pocket
· Tear away label
Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.
· 8.5 oz./yd² (US) 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles
· Classic fit
· Jersey lined hood
· Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams
· Twill neck tape
· 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband
· Metal eyelets
· Pouch pocket
· Tear away label
Hoodie sweatshirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS. Available in black only.
· 8.5 oz./yd² (US) 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles
· Classic fit
· Jersey lined hood
· Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams
· Twill neck tape
· 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband
· Metal eyelets
· Pouch pocket
· Tear away label
T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.
· 6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles
· Modern classic fit
· Classic width, rib collar
· Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
· Tear away label
T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.
· 6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles
· Modern classic fit
· Classic width, rib collar
· Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
· Tear away label
T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.
· 6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles
· Modern classic fit
· Classic width, rib collar
· Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
· Tear away label
T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.
· 6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles
· Modern classic fit
· Classic width, rib collar
· Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
· Tear away label
T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.
· 6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles
· Modern classic fit
· Classic width, rib collar
· Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
· Tear away label
T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.
· 6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles
· Modern classic fit
· Classic width, rib collar
· Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
· Tear away label
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