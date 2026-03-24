Class of 2026 Senior Swag

T-shirt with SSHS Class of 2026 logo on the front. The graphic on the back includes all names of seniors from the Class of 2026 surrounded by roses in honor of SSHS' long-standing tradition. Available in black only.





· 6 oz./yd² 100% ring-spun cotton, 20 singles

· Modern classic fit

· Classic width, rib collar

· Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

· Tear away label