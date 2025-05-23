Sensational Fall Musical Concert

Coppell, TX 75019, USA)
Hey Members! Your ticket includes from 3rd row onwards and FCFS.
🎟️ Don’t forget to apply your coupon code at the next step.
Not a member yet? [Sign up now] to claim your exclusive coupon and start saving more!
📝 Note: Children under 3 years are considered as lap children and their entry is free. And all sales are final.
This offer is exclusively for College Students and Visiting Parents. Students must present a valid college ID card to avail the benefit. Offer valid until August 31.
Your ticket includes from 3rd row onwards and FCFS.
All sales are final.
Your ticket includes Saturday Dinner(veg/non-veg), Musical event entry from 3rd row onwards and FCFS.
This offer is exclusively for College Students and Visiting Parents. Students must present a valid college ID card to avail the benefit. Offer valid until August 31.
All sales are final.
Your ticket includes 1st OR 2nd row access!
🎟️ Don’t forget to apply your coupon code at the next step.
Not a member yet? [Sign up now] to claim your exclusive coupon and start saving more !
📝 Note: Children under 3 years are considered as lap children and their entry is free. And all sales are final.
🎟️ Your ticket includes seating from Row 3 onwards and is first-come, first-served.
Don’t forget to apply your coupon code at checkout!
Not a member yet? [Sign up now] to claim your exclusive coupon and start saving more.
🧒 Note: Children under 3 years old are considered lap children and may enter for free.
⚠️ All sales are final.
🎁 Special Offer: Buy 5 tickets and get the 6th FREE!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing