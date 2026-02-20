Sensational Summer Night XIX Enchanted Soul

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music and a delicious dinner included with your ticket. Each ticket also include reserved seating arrangements thoughtfully coordinated prior to the event, allowing guests to enjoy a smooth and memorable concert experience. Seating information may be communicated in advance of the event; however, all seating assignments will be finalized and ready upon guest arrival.





Early bird pricing is available for a limited time only. Beginning July 5th, ticket prices will increase to $115, so secure your seats early!