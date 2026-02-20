Hosted by

Dream 4 It, Inc.

About this event

Sensational Summer Night XIX Enchanted Soul

6020 Marian Dr

Baltimore, MD 21215, USA

Early Bird - General Admission
$100
Available until Jul 4

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music and a delicious dinner included with your ticket. Each ticket also include reserved seating arrangements thoughtfully coordinated prior to the event, allowing guests to enjoy a smooth and memorable concert experience. Seating information may be communicated in advance of the event; however, all seating assignments will be finalized and ready upon guest arrival.


Early bird pricing is available for a limited time only. Beginning July 5th, ticket prices will increase to $115, so secure your seats early!

Table of 10
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
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