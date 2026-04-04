Sensory Circus Walk Tickets 2026

Make the autistic children, siblings, family members, teachers or other supportive individuals in your life feel extra celebrated at this year's Sensory Walk and beyond! Purchase special "Au-some Celebration Signs" that will be prominently displayed along the walking path and at CARES events throughout the year. These bright, colorful signs are the perfect way to honor the amazing neurodivergent individuals and their champions. You can customize each sign with: - Their name - A motivational message - A photo highlighting their unique talents, interests or supportive role As you make your way through the multi-sensory Sensory Walk course, imagine their bright smiles when they see themselves represented and celebrated in such a public, proud way. Celebration Signs are just $25 each, and 100% of proceeds go directly to supporting the mission of CARES. This is a wonderful opportunity to send a message of acceptance, joy and pride to your au-some loved ones. Sign sales will close one week before the event to allow time for printing and display preparation. Build lasting memories and make this a truly exceptional day of inclusion!