Sensory Friendly Ice Skating

301 S Independence Ave

Enid, OK 73701, USA

November 26th 4-5pm
$15

This ticket is for the sensory individual. Present this ticket confirmation to the ticket booth to purchase a ticket at 50% off for the adult helper!

December 3rd 4-5pm
$15

This ticket is for the sensory individual. Present this ticket confirmation to the ticket booth to purchase a ticket at 50% off for the adult helper!

December 10th 4-5pm
$15

This ticket is for the sensory individual. Present this ticket confirmation to the ticket booth to purchase a ticket at 50% off for the adult helper!

December 17th 4-5pm
$15

This ticket is for the sensory individual. Present this ticket confirmation to the ticket booth to purchase a ticket at 50% off for the adult helper!

December 24th 4-5pm
$15

This ticket is for the sensory individual. Present this ticket confirmation to the ticket booth to purchase a ticket at 50% off for the adult helper!

December 31st 4-5pm
$15

This ticket is for the sensory individual. Present this ticket confirmation to the ticket booth to purchase a ticket at 50% off for the adult helper!

