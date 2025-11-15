🌲Sensory Friendly - Nutcracker Pointe Shoe Auction

This piece, cloaked in deep, midnight blue, is a nod to the quiet magic of the woods just before dawn. This was inspired by the silent, watchful spirit of the owl, perched high above a cozy little den. The colors—deep blues, fiery oranges, and dark greens—represent the hidden beauty found in the shadows and the comfort of a good, earthy home. The little mouse nestled inside isn't just seeking shelter; it's the heart of a small, vibrant world that blooms even in the dark.